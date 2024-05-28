Dave Cassidy hired by provincial government as advisory to labour minister

Dave Cassidy has a new role, and it's with the provincial government.

Cassidy, former President of Unifor Local 444, has been hired as a Skilled Trades Special Advisor (STSA) to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

According to a release from the province, "The new advisor will assess the workforce needs in Ontario’s skilled trades, focusing on the manufacturing and automotive industries, including electric vehicles (EV). Over the last few years, the manufacturing and automotive sectors in Ontario have been rapidly growing and the province is expected to require over 500,000 additional workers in skilled trades-related occupations over the next decade."

Cassidy is expcted to work to ensure Ontario is well positioned to respond to the rapid development and expansion of our manufacturing and automotive sectors. His expert advice will be complemented by ongoing and robust stakeholder consultations which will serve to identify issues, challenges and areas of improvement within Ontario’s skilled trades and apprenticeship system.

"As our province continues to grow and attract new investments, we will need more skilled workers to support these growing industries," said Cassidy. "Not only will these workers help to build Ontario, but they will build a better future for themselves and their families. That is why I am thrilled to be working alongside Minister Piccini to ensure that Ontario’s workforce is ready to support the jobs of tomorrow."