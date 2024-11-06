Wanted man arrested for several weapons charges

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man wanted for several weapons offences.

Officers responded to an address on Sandys Street in Chatham for a family issue at 9:50 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the 41-year-old Chatham man was at this location and had a warrant for several weapons charges.

The outstanding charges were carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm and weapons dangerous.

He was arrested and taken to Chatham-Kent Headquarters and held for bail.