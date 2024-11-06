WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wanted man arrested for several weapons charges

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man wanted for several weapons offences.

    Officers responded to an address on Sandys Street in Chatham for a family issue at 9:50 p.m. on Monday.

    Police say the 41-year-old Chatham man was at this location and had a warrant for several weapons charges.

    The outstanding charges were carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm and weapons dangerous.

    He was arrested and taken to Chatham-Kent Headquarters and held for bail.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News