Wanted man arrested for several weapons charges
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man wanted for several weapons offences.
Officers responded to an address on Sandys Street in Chatham for a family issue at 9:50 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the 41-year-old Chatham man was at this location and had a warrant for several weapons charges.
The outstanding charges were carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm and weapons dangerous.
He was arrested and taken to Chatham-Kent Headquarters and held for bail.
