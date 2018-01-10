

CTV Windsor





Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says federal offender Tristan Henderson-Tymczak is known to frequent Windsor.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 30 years of age, 5' 8" (173 cm), 165 Lbs (75 kg) with short blonde/brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is serving a seven-year sentence for several weapons offences, robbery, disguise with intent, Robbery with a firearm and possession of weapons dangerous.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.