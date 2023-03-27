Walpole Island resident faces 30 firearm-related charges

A 32-year-old Walpole Island First Nation is facing over 30 charges after OPP say they found multiple firearms in a home after a search warrant.

Members of the Lambton County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), along with members from other OPP CSCU teams, Lambton County OPP Crime Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Canine Unit executed the search warrant on Delcies Lane on Friday.

Police say the individual was taken into custody and multiple firearms were located in the residence.

The Walpole Island First Nation resident has been charged with the following:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (six counts),

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm (six counts),

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (six counts),

Careless Storage of a Firearm (six counts),

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device,

Possession of Prohibited Device knowing its possession is unauthorized,

Possession of Prohibited Device contrary to Prohibition Order (two counts),

Careless Storage of Ammunition and,

Possession of ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order.

The accused has been held in custody following a bail hearing on March 24.

