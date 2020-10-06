WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new possible COVID-19 exposure locations in the region.

The latest businesses to be added to the health unit’s Potential Public Exposures list on their website on Tuesday includes two Walmart locations and a Value Village.

The WECHU is reporting the Walmart on Dougall Avenue in South Windsor had possible dates of exposure on Sept. 21 and Sept. 26 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days.

The health unit is citing the Walmart on Sandwich Street in Amherstburg as having the following possible exposure dates and times:

Sept. 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 30 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Value Village on Walker Road is also listed for the dates of Sept. 25 between 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. and Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The WECHU website lists public locations where a positive COVID-19 case has worked or attending during their infection period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure and the WECHU is not able to contact all who may have been exposed.

CTV Windsor has reached out to the businesses for comment. Walmart Canada emailed a statement to CTV News.

“Two associates, one from our Amherstburg Walmart store (400 Sandwich St. S.) and one from our Windsor Walmart store (3120 Dougall Ave.) have recently tested positive for COVID-19,” Walmart corporate affairs manager Felicia Fefer said in an email. “We’re keeping the associates in our thoughts and wish them a speedy recovery. Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate. We are in contact with local public health. The associates last worked Sept. 30 and Sept. 26, respectively.”

The statement said “safety continues to be a top priority at Walmart,” and the store will continue to take measures such as regular cleaning, plexiglass, floor marks, and limiting the number of customers shopping at one time, among others to “support the well-being of customers and associates.”

The health unit says the potential exposures listed on its page are considered “low risk,” however as a precaution asks anyone who visited the identified locations to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure date.

Locations are removed from the public exposure notification list after 14 days from the last exposure date.