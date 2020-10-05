WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed a St. Clair College student who has been attending labs on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

WECHU said the transmission risk to others is considered “low,” based on St. Clair’s extensive COVID-19 pandemic plan.

Classmates of the student have been notified and they have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. The health unit has deemed it unnecessary for the classmates to self-isolate.

St. Clair officials said, based on discussions with the health unit, labs will proceed as regularly scheduled.

“The student in question is being monitored, and the St. Clair community extends its best wishes for a speedy and thorough recovery,” said a news release from the college.

St. Clair president Patti France said its regulations, restrictions, practices and safeguards have mitigated the potential transmission of the virus on campus.

“The health-and-safety of our students and staff remains the paramount concern of the college’s administration, but it can only be assured by the conscientious observance of the implemented safeguards by all of us,” said France. “Doing so will continue to allow us to operate, in our albeit restricted fashion, until the pandemic is alleviated once and for all.”

Numerous protocols and practices have been implemented, including enhanced cleaning protocols, enforced physical distancing, mask wearing, and restricted group gatherings. Personal protective equipment has been provided to students and staff in many of the labs, clinics and workshops.

The plan also requires students and staff to fill out an on-line questionnaire daily in order to obtain access to campuses.

This is the second reported COVID-19 case in a St. Clair College student.