Chatham-Kent police say a man who was not be with 200 meters of a Wallaceburg residence was found to be continually walking in front of the address and stopping and looking at the home.

A 28-year-old Wallaceburg man entered into a probation order back in February with several conditions. One of those conditions stated that he was not to be within 200 meters of an address on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg, police said.

Police said on Sunday afternoon and also on Saturday the man continued to walk by the front of the address, stopping multiple times and looking.

The man has been charged with two counts of breach of probation.

He was released with conditions pending a future court date.