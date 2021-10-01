WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a 30-year-old Wallaceburg man with theft for allegedly taking marijuana plants from a backyard.

Officers responded to the theft at a residence in Wallaceburg on Thursday morning.

Through investigation, police say they learned that sometime around 1:30 a.m., an unknown man entered the victim’s backyard and stole about 2.5 pounds of marijuana.

With the assistance of video surveillance, police identified the man responsible.

Thursday afternoon, police located the man on James Street and he was taken into custody. The man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant in connection with a mischief investigation.

The Wallaceburg man was charged with theft under $5000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000. He was released pending a future court date of Oct. 29, 2021.