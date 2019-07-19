

CTV Windsor





City of Windsor officials have launched the Walkerville Heritage Walking Tour.

It follows the successful self-guided Sandwich Heritage Walking Tour in 2017.

The online tour includes close to 50 points of interest, from the earliest buildings commissioned by town founder Hiram Walker to the dazzling heritage homes on Willistead Crescent, and from the Beaux Arts Revival “Bank of Montreal” architecture to the storied Walkerville Brewery.

The new Walkerville Heritage Walking Tour is a mobile friendly website that helps you conduct a self-guided tour and explore the history and heritage of the town that Hiram Walker built, at your convenience at any time of the day.

If you don’t have internet access on your phone while on tour, you can download the PDF version or print a copy before touring.

Walkerville Brewery is Stop #7 on the walking tour and under the leadership of owner Mike Brkovich, it’s also doing its part to promote Walkerville’s history with the unveiling of the new “Bill Marentette Historical Brewery Exhibit.”

“Walkerville continues to be a favourite spot to live, visit, eat, drink and enjoy,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “It offers a remarkable combination of rich history and exciting new ventures at spots like the Walkerville Brewery where we’re celebrating today, and it is boosted year after year by great partners like the Walkerville BIA.”

The Town of Walkerville was founded by Hiram Walker and built around his world famous distillery operation, which still runs along the riverfront, having gone through many changes over the years.

Now a part of Windsor, the Walkerville area includes a variety of historic buildings that remain in their original appearance or have been given new life through redevelopment.

To learn more about heritage walking tours in Windsor, including Walkerville, Sandwich and more, visit www.windsorwalkingtours.com.