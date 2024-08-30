Walkerville Distillery District Night Market postponed

The Walkerville Distillery District (WDD) has made the decision to postpone Friday evening’s Night Market due to “threats of extreme weather conditions in the forecast.”

The market has been moved to Sept. 27.

“We do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we are making this difficult decision to postpone due to the combination of lightening, thunderstorms and severe wind, posing significant risks to the safety of our staff, attendees and vendors,” said the organizers.

“We understand and appreciate the preparation and effort our vendors go through leading up to the WDD Night Market and continue the community still supports these local small businesses in any way they can.”

The market on Sept. 27 will be the final of the season, running from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. It takes place right in front of Walkerville Brewery at 525 Argyle Road.

