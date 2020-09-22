WINDSOR, ONT. -- Erie Shores HealthCare is looking for public feedback on offering chemotherapy services.

The hospital is exploring becoming a Level 4 satellite centre that is aligned with the Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program.

ESHC officials say they are seeking the opportunity to offer certain systemic therapy treatment (chemotherapy) services at the hospital in 2021.

The Regional Cancer Program team would like to hear public feedback and input on this proposal. Officials say answers can help ESHC improve services in the region.

“A consistent point of feedback as we engage in conversations with our patients and their families always circles back to a desire to have chemotherapy services at ESHC,” said Kristin Kennedy, vice president of patient services and chief nursing executive.

Currently in our region, Systemic Therapy (chemotherapy) is offered at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre Bluewater Health, and Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. Erie Shores HealthCare does not provide Systemic Treatment.

“We know that traveling for treatment can be a burden and care close to home would be a benefit for our patients and their families,” adds Kennedy. “This survey will allow our communities to answer questions to further evaluate a continued interest in this initiative and if the volumes would support the next steps in the process.”

A nine question survey based on experiences with the location of cancer services at Windsor Regional Cancer Centre will help drive a decision and implementation of this for Essex County, has been sent to patients in ESHC catchment area who use this service at WRH.

The survey can be filled out and returned to Windsor Regional Cancer Centre using the prepaid envelope included in the package.