

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are releasing few details about an investigation involving an ‘injured person’ in the Walkerville area.

Officers responded to a house in the 1500 block of Gladstone Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police are not releasing any information about the victim, but CTV News has learned one person was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge says there’s no direct threat to public safety from the incident.

He says the matter remains under active investigation.