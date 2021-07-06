WINDSOR, ONT. -- About 350 drivers with Vets Cabs have ratified a four-year deal.

“The main thing is we can continue the service without a disruption,” said Emile Nabbout, Unifor Local 195 President.

Nabbout said a majority of his members voted on Monday and of those, 90 per cent were in favour of the deal.

He added the situation is not a typical one for the union, as his local represents independent contractors who mostly lease a taxi license from the company, or own their own license.

Nabbout was pleased the employer agreed to a zero percent increase on charges like a fee for dispatch services.

As well, the company agreed to return a $500 bond to each driver, which was a requirement to drive for Vets, and there was some improved language in the insurance policy.

Nabbout was glad with the general mood of negotiations knowing the challenges of the pandemic, as previous impasses led to two separate strikes.

“We have to acknowledge under the circumstances the work has been high risk,” he said. “And I am pleased both sides agreed.”