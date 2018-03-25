Vehicle crashes through brick pillar in Tecumseh
Crews remove an SUV from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on County Road 42 near Banwell Road on Sunday, March 25, 2018. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)
AM 800
Published Sunday, March 25, 2018 5:57PM EDT
One person was sent to hospital following a crash in Tecumseh Sunday afternoon.
The two-vehicle collision happened on County Road 42 near Banwell Rd. around 3 p.m.
Tecumseh firefighters arrived on scene to find an SUV had plowed through a brick pillar on a residential property. The second vehicle was in a nearby ditch.
The extent of the injuries are unknown.