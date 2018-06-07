

CTV Windsor





No one was seriously hurt after a van jumped a curb and crashed into an apartment building in Windsor Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. when a van was seen taking too wide of a turn at 1037 McDougall Street.

After jumping the curb the van drove between two trees before crashing into the side of a five storey apartment building.

Witnesses report that the driver said they took too wide of a turn, overcorrected and hit the accelerator by mistake.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say no charges will be laid.