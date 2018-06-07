Van jumps curb hitting apartment building
Van jumps the curb at 1037 McDougall Street in Windsor on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Courtesy David Hanna)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 10:06AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 7, 2018 12:30PM EDT
No one was seriously hurt after a van jumped a curb and crashed into an apartment building in Windsor Wednesday evening.
The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. when a van was seen taking too wide of a turn at 1037 McDougall Street.
After jumping the curb the van drove between two trees before crashing into the side of a five storey apartment building.
Witnesses report that the driver said they took too wide of a turn, overcorrected and hit the accelerator by mistake.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say no charges will be laid.