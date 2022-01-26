Vaccine clinics now accepting walk-ins, Pfizer vaccine supply increases: WECHU

All mass vaccination sites in Windsor-Essex are now accepting walk-ins for first, second, or third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there is now a stable supply of the adult Pfzier COVID-19 vaccine across the province, so the Ministry of Health has eliminated recommendations put in place last month to limit doses to only those between 12-29 years of age.

Effective immediately, individuals aged 30 and older will be able to receive Pfizer at any vaccination site. The health unit says either mRNA vaccine will offer a high level of protection against COVID-19.

While mass vaccination sites are accepting walk-ins, the WECHU recommends booking an appointment in order to avoid lines.

Residents are also encouraged to reach out to their local pharmacy or healthcare provider for more information on vaccine availability at these locations and to address any concerns or questions they may have.

To book an appointment, visit WEVax.ca