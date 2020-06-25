WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor's move into Stage 2 Thursday did not come soon enough for some local businesses.

“It’s a little discouraging at times. I actually walk to work. I see all the vacant store fronts and it can be quite sad,” says Ami Charatte, assistant manager at Dr. Disc Records.

Despite the setbacks caused by COVID-19, Dr. Disc Records store downtown is still up and running through its curbside pickup. However, not every business was able to stay afloat long enough for the day they’re allowed to re-open.

According to a survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, 32 per cent of small businesses in Canada are unsure if they will be able to re-open their doors after the economic blow from Covid-19.

Giovanni Cassano, owner of Ortona Bar has spent the day preparing his patio to welcome back guests as the Ford government gave the green light to Windsor to enter Stage 2 of reopening on Wednesday.

However, he couldn’t help but notice the other businesses on his street that didn’t have the luxury of making it to opening day.

“It’s sad because it’s a beautiful neighbourhood so you want the local support of all the other businesses. It’s difficult times you know,” he says.

The president of the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce, Rakesh Naidu says many businesses struggled to move their services online, which became a major factor for revenue loss.

“Majority of them were not in a position or could not have access to technology, or not able to afford it,” he says.

As for the funding from the government, Naidu says only 10 to 12 per cent of businesses were able to take advantage of the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance.

“Unfortunately that didn’t really do that well with our businesses because the criteria were such that it needed a lot of support from the landlord as well,” he adds. “Not every landlord is in a position to provide that additional financial support.”