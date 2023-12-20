WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Vacant home fire on Windsor Avenue third in month

    Windsor fire crews responded to a fire at a home in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Windsor fire crews responded to a fire at a home in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor fire crews battled a fire that broke out at a vacant home in downtown — the third blaze at this house in just over a month.

    Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Windsor Avenue, near Wyandotte Street East at around 2:30 p.m. for a structure fire.

    A firefighter on scene told CTV News there was a person inside the house at the time of the fire but there were no injuries.

    Fire officials say the blaze was inside the home and was quickly extinguished. Crews completed their primary searches and say value loss is minimal. Firefighters are working to clear the scene.

    Fire crews responded to a fire at this same home on Nov. 17, with damage estimated at $150,000.

    The morning of Nov. 29, firefighters again responded to a fire at the vacant home and sustained an estimated $500,000 in the second blaze.   

