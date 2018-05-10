

CTV Windsor





The University of Windsor’s Institute for Diagnostic Imaging Research is getting $5.5 million to help solve real-world industry problems.

The funding is through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's Collaborative Research and Development program and partners.

The initiative involves industry partners Bombardier, Ford Canada, Canadian ElectroCoating Ltd./Narmco, Enwin Energy and the Consortium for Aerospace Research and Innovation in Canada.

Officials say it will provide variations on the same technology to solve industry challenges specific to each company.

The project has received the largest CRD funding package in UWindsor's history and is unique in that companies across varied industry sectors are collaborating to share the benefits of this knowledge transfer.