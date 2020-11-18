WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed another member of the University of Windsor campus community has tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from the university issued Wednesday says the case is unrelated to those previously reported and the affected campus member is self-isolating and all appropriate measures have been taken.

The WECHU will be leading contract tracing efforts and UWindsor will assist the health unit as needed.

“There are no additional risks to the campus community at this time,” the release states.

As per the university’s response to COVID-19 cases only those who are recognized as close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted by the health unit and will be asked to self-isolate.

A case of the virus among the university’s on-campus community was reported on Nov. 3, and an outbreak at a residence building was confirmed on Nov. 10, the release says Wednesday’s case is not related.

The University of Windsor is currently following a remote learning model with most classes being conducted online this semester.

Staff, students and faculty are reminded to follow public health protocols and that it is mandatory to complete an online self-assessment questionnaire before attending campus.

Updates will be provided on the UWindsor website.