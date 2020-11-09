WINDSOR, ONT. -- University of Windsor officials are reminding its campus community to restrict social gatherings and strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols after receiving information about an unauthorized Halloween party.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit told UWindsor officials that the unauthorized gathering of students is currently being investigated.

The university says it is working closely with the WECHU on this matter and will provide more information as it becomes available.

“This is a strong reminder to our student community that we cannot become complacent with our protocols and guidelines during this pandemic. There is simply too much at stake and we need to be stringent now more than ever,” said University of Windsor president Rob Gordon.

Additionally, the university has learned from Windsor Regional Hospital that four Faculty of Nursing students who were completing clinical placements have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital has confirmed that the students did not contract the virus from within the hospital setting. The University is working closely with the hospital, which will issue its own media release.

“We all need to be responsible and consider how our behaviour today may affect our friends, family, and members of the larger community tomorrow,” said Gordon.

The university is currently following a remote learning model with most classes being held online this semester. Students, staff, and faculty are reminded to practice good hygiene; wear a mask; keep two-m from others when possible; and that it is mandatory to complete a self-assessment questionnaire prior to attending campus, available online.