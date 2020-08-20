WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor is celebrating convocation online this fall.

Chancellor Mary Jo Haddad announced the university is planning its first-ever virtual fall convocation in order to deal responsibly with the continuing impact of COVID-19. Spring convocation was also virtual.

“These are still difficult times, but we are committed to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of our graduates, and ensure that they have the opportunity to share this special time with friends and families in a safe way," Haddad said.

Haddad added that although there will be disappointment that convocation can’t be celebrated in-person, every effort will be made to ensure the virtual events fully recognize the accomplishments of UWindsor grads and capture the spirit of the pomp and circumstance associated with traditional Convocation ceremonies.

“At one of the most meaningful and memorable moments in a graduate’s journey, we hope to honour the traditions of the University of Windsor Convocation ceremonies while embracing the realities of today,” said Haddad.

The Fall Convocation will include 13 sessions which will be streamed on the university’s website and will take place from Oct. 14 through 17. The webcasts will also be housed on the website.

Haddad, UWindsor president Rob Gordon, academic deans, student leaders, and alumni will all have a role to play in the convocation ceremonies, and so will graduates — including not only the 1,200 fall graduates, but 3,600 who graduated in spring 2020.

During the webcasts, all graduates, their families, and friends will have the opportunity to see their names read into the university’s record as members of the Class of 2020.

Although the spring graduates have received their diplomas, their Convocation ceremonies were postponed shortly after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic.

All members of the Class of 2020 will receive more information on the fall convocation ceremonies over the next several weeks.