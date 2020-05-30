WINDSOR, ONT. -- Due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols, the University of Windsor’s traditional in-person convocation ceremonies have been replaced with virtual celebrations.

This week, video messaging ushered nearly 3,800 students to alumni.

Personal greetings were recorded to honour the achievements of the class of 2020.

University of Windsor President and Vice-Chancellor Rob Gordon, Chancellor Mary Jo Haddad, and Alumni Association President, Beth Ann Prince all took part in the congratulatory messages.

"Please remember that we at the University of Windsor are standing behind you during these unprecedented times, and though we can’t be together in person we all share your pride in excellence and achievement, a job well done, and hope for a future full of potential," said Gordon.