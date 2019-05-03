

University of Windsor Lancers are mourning the loss of their cross country coach.

Head cross county coach Gary Malloy, 58, died suddenly on Thursday.

Malloy was with the Lancers for over 20 years, working with both the cross country and track and field programs.

"We are deeply saddened by Gary's passing," said director of athletics Mike Havey. "Beyond being a wonderful coach, teacher and mentor, Gary was a tremendous person and friend to all of us. His impact on our campus and in our community goes well beyond the track and field. He will be greatly missed by everyone in the Lancer Family."

Malloy worked alongside Dennis Fairall for many years and took took over the cross country head coaching duties after Fairall retired.

With the Lancers, Gary was part of 24 OUA and 14 U Sports championships with the two programs. He has also coached numerous U Sports all-Canadians in cross country and track and field.

"It's a very sad time for our Lancer Cross Country and Track and Field programs," said head coach Colin Inglis. "Gary was a key pillar of our program and in the local athletics community. His legacy and impact will live on with all of the student-athletes, coaches and staff that he impacted along the way."

Malloy was also an experienced coach also at the national and international level. He coached 20 Lancers to berths on FISU and World Championship Cross Country Teams for Canada and he attended the XC Championships in Belgium, Portugal, Italy, France and Switzerland with Team Canada.

Malloy was a retired high school teacher. He coached for 36 years in the local high school and club system and was a past recipient of the OFSAA Leadership in School Sport Award and the Pete Beach Award for service to High School Athletics.