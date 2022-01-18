UWindsor hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Windsor, Ont. -

Two clinics at the University of Windsor will provide vaccination against COVID-19 over the next week.

No appointment or health card is necessary to receive a first dose, second dose, or booster shot from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.

Here are the dates and times:

Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the St. Denis Centre

Monday, Jan. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Windsor Hall

Health officials are encouraging eligible individuals to get vaccinated and protect themselves from serious illness.

“Vaccinations continue to be the best defence against serious illness and hospitalization and help reduce demands on the healthcare system,” said a news release from the university.

These public pop-up clinics are open to anyone 5 years or older.