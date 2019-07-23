

CTV Windsor





A University of Windsor grad is about to embark on an amazing journey across North America.

Sean Sennett will be performing the understudy for a lead role as well as the ensemble for the production of ‘We Will Rock You’.

"Everything has just sort of aligned to this one particular show and now I'm going to be doing a national tour of We Will Rock You. It's just so crazy. I've been a Queen fan my entire life so this is even that much better."

The local actor just graduated with BA and BFA, Honors Acting from the University of Windsor.

He learned landed a spot in the production while at Union Station in Toronto. He says it was hard to contain his excitement. Now he just wasn’t to get started.

Sennett leaves Sunday to fly to Alberta to start rehearsals for four weeks before the first show in Winnipeg on Sept. 3.

The Queen-inspired musical visits over 60 cities across North America this fall and winter.

"We will rock you is a musical that's set in the future, so it uses all of Queen music, so it's a juke box musical,” says Sennett.

It also hits the Caesars Windsor stage for three all ages shows at the end of November.