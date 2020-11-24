WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local MP is calling on the federal government to reverse an air traffic control study planned for Windsor Airport.

Transport Canada is undertaking a study regarding the future of the Nav Canada control tower.

The end game could result in resources being pulled from the tower.

“It’s horrible just to be on the list, we should never be on the list because we’re also bordering a number of other airports internationally,” says Windsor-West MP Brian Masse.

Masse brought the issue up Tuesday in the House of Commons during question period.

“Let me just be very clear that Transport Canada will work with Nav Can to ensure the safety remains uppermost,” responded transport minister Marc Garneau.

Masse believes Garneau should be working with the local government representatives on the issue.

Masse tells CTV Windsor 20 years of investment has gone into the airport and losing air traffic would be devastating to the local economy and families in the area.

“Without this airport we wouldn’t have our auto industry we wouldn’t have our tool and dye mould-making industry the way it is. We’ve shipped in goods and services through cargo but also passenger people connecting for investment and all those things are together,” says Masse.

According to YQG officials, the airport experienced a banner year in 2019 with 383,000 passengers.