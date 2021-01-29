WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared new outbreaks at Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.

That means there are currently four outbreaks at WRH and three at HDGH.

WRH confirmed that outbreaks have been declared on both the 4 Medical (4M) and 6 East (6E) units at the Ouellette Campus, and the 4 North (4N) and 6N units at the Met Campus.

On Friday, the hospital confirmed that the outbreak on 4M at Ouellette Campus has concluded; however, but there is a new outbreak on 8 West (8W) at Ouellette Campus.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare also declared an outbreak on 3S in the Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility. Two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on 3S. All outbreak precautions have been implemented on this unit.

In addition to this outbreak, the outbreaks on 3N and 2S continue. To date, five patients and seven staff have tested positive associated with these outbreaks.

Below is the current status of each outbreak at WRH:

6E has had a total of 14 patients test positive, and 9 staff.

4N has had 2 patients test positive, and a total of 13 staff.

6N has had 6 patients test positive, but no staff to date.

For the most recent outbreak on 8W, three patients have so far tested positive, and three staff.

“As previously stated, we expect to experience these situations as COVID-19 continues to spread in our community,” said Karen Riddell, WRH Chief Nursing Executive and Chief Operating Officer. “We continue to remain vigilant in ensuring that we have the correct infection prevention and control guidelines and precautions in place to reduce spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Admissions to these units continue, with proper cohorting of COVID-19 patients.

Transfers into outbreak units from other inpatient areas must be approved by WRH’s Infection Prevention and Control department. Further testing will continue.

Outbreak measures are currently in place on these units. Last month, precautions were implemented across both campuses and on all units to better identify potential outbreaks earlier.

All patients are tested for COVID-19 before admission into hospital, whether they are symptomatic or not.

WRH and HDGH will provide further updates on these outbreaks as more information becomes available.