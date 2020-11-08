WINDSOR, ONT. -- Researchers at the University of Windsor have received a federal funding boost focusing on COVID-19 testing through the sewage system.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains announced the University would receive $300,000 from the Canadian Foundation for Innovation through the Exceptional Opportunities Fund.

The money will be used to purchase equipment needed for research related to COVID-19.

Executive director of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research (GLIER), Dr. Mike McKay says trends in infections can be determined by detecting the presence of the virus’s genetic signature in sewage entering waste water treatment plants.

McKay says samples are currently being taken from plants in Windsor, Lakeshore, Amhersburg and London.