WINDSOR, ONT. -- Forbes magazine has named the University of Windsor as one of Canada’s Best Employers, ranking 31st of the top 300.

The University is listed among the top employers that have more than 500 employees as well as having placed in the Top 10 list of Universities in Canada.

“The University of Windsor is committed to creating a positive, rewarding and healthy work environment where employees feel engaged and supported to achieve their best and grow," Rita LaCivita, the University of Windsor's vice-president, human resources said in a news release. "We provide an array of workplace wellness supports and benefits along with opportunities for our employees to be involved and collaborate on important initiatives. We place a priority on recognizing the contributions of our employees through recognition programs and awards.”

Forbes surveyed 8,000 Canadians working full or part-time for businesses with at least 500 employees to compile the Best Employees List.

"It is both gratifying and significant to be recognized," university president and vice-chancellor Rob Gordon said. "And knowing that we've been named as a result of the direct input of many of our employees makes the recognition even more important."

A news release from the university said the award is a project between Forbes and Statista, a statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Employees participated in a survey anonymously and were not consulted through their employers. Employers were also not asked to be a part of the survey.

As part of the survey, employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family and give their opinions on various work-related topics such as salary, work conditions, potential for development and company image.

Gordon said the survey, which was conducted in September and October 2020, reflects a challenging time for many employers and employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the university and its more than 3,500 full and part-time employees.

“Our priority over the past year has been the health and safety of our employees while also continuing to build on our commitment to academic excellence in teaching, research and service," said Gordon. "And our staff and faculty have responded to these often uncertain times with incredible dedication and resilience. Their efforts have been greatly appreciated."