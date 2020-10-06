WINDSOR, ONT. -- The United Way Windsor-Essex launched its annual campaign online Tuesday.

Lisa Williams and Mike Kakuk from the Morning Drive on AM800 hosted the 40-minute launch, live on Facebook.

Campaign sponsor Dave Cassidy, Unifor local 444 president, asked viewers to dig deep to help out this year’s effort. United Way CEP Lorraine Goddard spoke about fighting through the pandemic in order to help the community.

Last year’s campaign raised $4.8 million and officials are ready to respond to the challenges of the pandemic.

“People when they’re not working they’re not donating, so you know that has an impact on us just like any other charity,” said Karen Brady, United Way acting vice president of marketing. “And all the events that we hold throughout the years, those are big fundraising opportunities for us so we’re going to be trying to get real creative this year to see how we can still raise money.”