LONDON, ONT -- The United Way of Chatham-Kent and the Chatham-Kent Community Foundation are helping to provide funds to assist frontline workers assist vulnerable community members.

In May, the agencies launched a call for applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF). The funds were earmarked to provide financial support to charities to adapt their frontline services to support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECSF is funded by the Government of Canada and is being administered in collaboration locally with United Way of Chatham-Kent, Chatham Kent Community Foundation and the Canadian Red Cross.

There were 45 local applicants for the funding and 32 grants were approved for the Government of Canada’s ECSF for a total of $435,897.

The following programs were funded in part by United Way of Chatham-Kent and in part by Chatham Kent Community Foundation: