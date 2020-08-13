Advertisement
Chatham-Kent charities get aid to help the vulnerable during pandemic
LONDON, ONT -- The United Way of Chatham-Kent and the Chatham-Kent Community Foundation are helping to provide funds to assist frontline workers assist vulnerable community members.
In May, the agencies launched a call for applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF). The funds were earmarked to provide financial support to charities to adapt their frontline services to support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ECSF is funded by the Government of Canada and is being administered in collaboration locally with United Way of Chatham-Kent, Chatham Kent Community Foundation and the Canadian Red Cross.
There were 45 local applicants for the funding and 32 grants were approved for the Government of Canada’s ECSF for a total of $435,897.
The following programs were funded in part by United Way of Chatham-Kent and in part by Chatham Kent Community Foundation:
- Active Lifestyle Centre: $25,000 -Funds will be used to offer outreach programs, services, health services (footcare) and support to the older adult population of Chatham-Kent that is 50+. This program was funded $12,500 in part by United Way and $12,500 in part by Community Foundations;
- Family Service Kent: $48,375 - Funds will be used to offer a Coordinated System that will increase access to food and support service navigation, especially in smaller communities, through a coordinated delivery system and a mobile market. This program was funded $16,125 in part by United Way and $32,250 in part by Community Foundations;
- Loads of Love: $15,000 - Funds will be used to reopen the thrift store. This program was funded $7,500 in part by United Way and $7,500 in part by Community Foundations;
- March of Dimes: $26,800 - Funds will be used to support their social connections programming. Social connect promotes an inclusive community, despite physical distancing in response to COVID-19, by matching a local person with a disability with a friendly volunteer. This program was funded $13,400 in part by United Way and $13,400 in part by Community Foundations;
- The Mental Health Network of Chatham-Kent: $40,00 - Funds will be used to provide outreach through peer support, educational opportunities, social rehabilitation, self help, referrals to appropriate services, paid and volunteer opportunities as well as family support. This program was funded $20,000 in part by United Way and $20,000 in part by Community Foundations;
- Victoria Order of Nurses (VON): $5,000 - Funds will be used to match youth with socially isolated seniors who are struggling with the social distancing measures put in place due to Covid-19. This program was funded $2,500 in part by United Way and $2,500 in part by Community Foundations.