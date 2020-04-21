WINDSOR, ONT. -- The union leader who represents Windsor Ford employees hopes to know by Wednesday when his members will return to work.

President of Unifor Local 200 John D'Agnolo says he's scheduled to begin discussions with the automaker on Wednesday.

D'Agnolo says the production ramp-up will have to include the safety of his members.

There are about 1,600 local Ford workers who've been off the job since March 16 when the line shutdown.

Ford operates the Windsor Engine and the Essex Engine plants.