LONDON, ONT -- As this holiday weekend gets under way, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is encouraging residents to focus on positives and practice self-care.

“The Easter holiday often marks the transition from cold to warmer weather and is typically an opportune time to celebrate with loved ones. Maintaining connections with others is very important for our collective mental health and well-being. However, this can be a challenge because the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health measures have impacted the ways in which we traditionally spend time with our friends and family. Continue to stay socially connected with family and friends in creative ways through social media or video chats," said Theresa Marentette, CEO for WECHU.

Residents are encouraged to enjoy and celebrate the holiday safely by staying home and celebrating with their household members only.

People living alone may consider joining one other household of a close family member or friend.