Unifor launching 'I Shop Canada' campaign
Unifor logo
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:53PM EDT
Canada's largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign urging consumers to buy Canadian products and services.
Unifor national president Jerry Dias says the ``I Shop Canada'' campaign is its response to an ``escalating trade war with the United States.''
The launch comes just before Canada Day, when Ottawa intends to implement retaliatory tariffs on $16.6-billion worth of American products to counter US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.