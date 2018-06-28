

The Canadian Press





Canada's largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign urging consumers to buy Canadian products and services.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias says the ``I Shop Canada'' campaign is its response to an ``escalating trade war with the United States.''

The launch comes just before Canada Day, when Ottawa intends to implement retaliatory tariffs on $16.6-billion worth of American products to counter US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.