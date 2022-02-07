U.S. Coast Guard rescues 18 people from ice floe in Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast guard says 18 people were rescued from an ice floe that separated from land near Catawba Island in Lake Erie on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Source USCG / Twitter)) The U.S. Coast guard says 18 people were rescued from an ice floe that separated from land near Catawba Island in Lake Erie on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Source USCG / Twitter))

