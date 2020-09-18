WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have charged two youths after gunshots were fired in Amherstburg.

On Tuesday Sept. 8 around 4 a.m., Windsor police officers with the Amherstburg Detachment attended the 400 block of Simcoe Street for a shots fired call.

Police say two male suspects were seen running away from a parked vehicle in the victim’s driveway. The vehicle was said to have been rummaged through, however, no items were reported stolen.

Through investigation, the Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify two suspects in relation to this incident.

On Wednesday, one youth was arrested in Amherstburg without incident.

The second suspect was arrested the following day in Windsor without incident.

One youth is charged with theft under $5,000, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, point firearm - flare gun and discharge firearm endangering life - flare gun.

The second youth is facing charges of assault, threats to use weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace - imitation firearm.

Due to the fact both accused in this matter are young offenders, they cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-2252, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.