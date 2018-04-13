

Windsor police have made two arrests after a reported break and enter from a week earlier.

An elderly man was at his home at the 500 block of Oak Street when he woke to find an intruder inside his bedroom around 5 a.m. on Friday April 6, 2018.

A suspect reportedly ran upon seeing the resident.

Numerous items were reported stolen, including credit cards, which police say the suspects fraudulently used hours later at local gas stations and convenience stores.

As part of the investigation, two adult men were identified. On April 11, police found and apprehended the suspects in different locations in the city.

Chad Clark and Shawn Heywood, both 46-year-old men from Windsor, face numerous charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and numerous counts of fraud-related charges involving the use of stolen credit cards.

