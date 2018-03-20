

Windsor police have arrested two men after a home invasion on Morand Street involving a firearm.

Patrol officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Morand Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

Investigation revealed that two men entered the residence wearing ski masks, one was armed with a firearm.

Police say they forced four occupants into a bedroom and demanded money and other property.

The suspects took property, including a quantity of money, and left the residence. One victim recognized one of the suspects.

Witnesses saw what they believed to be suspicious activity at the residence and stopped their vehicle to make observations.

They saw the suspects get into a vehicle which subsequently fled the area at a high rate of speed. They spoke to the residents and learned they were victims of a robbery.

Through investigation officers located the vehicle at a residence in the 3900 block of Bliss Road.

Officers set up containment and began communicating with one of the suspects. Both suspects eventually exited the residence and were placed under arrest without further incident.

Investigation also revealed that both suspects were under weapons conditions from previous offences.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Investigators sought judicial authorization to search the residence and the search is taking place.

The Major Crime Branch is actively investigating the incident.

Dalton Gilmore, 23, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, robbery, wearing face mask/disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence, pointing a firearm x4, forcible confinement x4, failing to comply with undertaking.

Demetrius Porter, 30, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, robbery, wearing face mask/disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence, point firearm x4, forcible confinement x4, break and enter, possess firearm while prohibited x3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.