Two Windsor drivers facing stunt driving charges for going double speed limit

Windsor police have charged two drivers after travelling double the speed limit on city streets.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the two vehicles for stunt driving on Wednesday.

Police say both drivers were in posted 50 kilometre per hour zones when caught doing at least double the speed limit.

One driver was clocked at 112 km/hr and the other was going 100 km/hr.

They received 30-day licence suspensions and 14-day vehicle impoundments.