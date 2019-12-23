WINDSOR -- A crash on Manning Road in Tecumseh, Ont. left two vehicles in the ditch and shut down the northbound lanes on Monday afternoon.

The Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service says two people were extricated and transferred to the care of Essex-Windsor EMS.

It's unclear how serious the injuries were.

Northbound traffic was temporarily detoured at Little Baseline Road as crews removed the damaged vehicles.

All lanes have since reopened.