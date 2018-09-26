

CTV Windsor





Two schools will remain closed for another day due to flooding.

Tilbury District High School and Tilbury Area Public School be closed to students and staff again on Thursday in order to clean-up the areas impacted by flooding in the buildings.

Both schools were closed Wednesday due to flooding in the buildings and a power outage in the area.

In addition, all bus routes for Tilbury District High School and Tilbury Area Public School will be cancelled until Friday.

The EarlyON child care at Tilbury Area Public School and the Before-and-After School Program will also be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tilbury Area Public School will be open on Friday for the staff to report to the site for the Professional Activity Day.

Tilbury District High School staff are expected to return to the school site on Monday.