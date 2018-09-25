Severe weather alerts residents across Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 9:00PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 25, 2018 9:53PM EDT
A bit of a scare for residents across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for the region, as well as Sarnia-Lambton, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday as severe thunderstorms moved into the region.
Meteorologists had warned about damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall with potentially life-threatening situations.
They reported the heavy systems were located near Amherstburg, Belle River, LaSalle, Wallaceburg and Walpole Island.
The tornado warning was lifted around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A number of roads in the region were flooded due to the heavy rains.
Thousands of Windsor area residents also lost electricity Tuesday night due to the storms.
When there is a tornado warning, residents are encouraged to take shelter immediately by going into a basement or bathroom and away from outside walls and windows.
Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.