WINDSOR, ONT. -- After Canada-wide warrants were issued for two teens following a Chatham shooting, the pair was arrested Thursday and now face attempted murder charges.

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old youth who have been wanted since late January were located in Thunder Bay and arrested Thursday.

On Jan. 26, Chatham-Kent police responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. on Harvey Street in Chatham.

Two people, a 37-year-old man and 17-year-old youth sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned a third person was shot but not wounded. A dog was also shot and killed during the incident.

Through investigation, multiple suspects in their teens were identified. Through the “power of social media” three of the five suspects were located and taken into custody within days of the shooting, police say.

Each of the suspects were charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The two suspects located Thursday have been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing in Thunder Bay.