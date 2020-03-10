WINDSOR, ONT. -- In less than a week, Windsor police say two statues in the city-owned Windsor Sculpture Garden have been damaged.

On March 3, police received a report that the tail on the 'Business Man on a Horse' statue had been removed and was missing.

Then on Monday, there was a second case of damage, with the head of the 'Tiger' statue having been removed.

Police believe tools would have been needed to remove the pieces of the statues.



The statue 'Business Man on a Horse' is seen in this image from the Windsor Sculpture Park. (Source: City of Windsor)

The Windsor Sculpture Park is spread along the riverfront beside Riverside Drive West.

The incidents are believed to be related, and police are looking for help from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.