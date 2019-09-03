Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at a multi-story apartment building in Tecumseh.

Emergency responders were called to the Skyline Plaza at 11873 Tecumseh Road, just east of Banwell Road on Tuesday morning.

Fire prevention officer Bob Hamilton tells CTV News it was an electric fire that appears to have started after crews were installing smart metres to the electric panels inside.

Hamilton says one worker was sent to hospital with minor hand burns. One resident taken to hospital as precaution.

The fire was reportedly in a third floor residential unit.

The fire is out, but crews are checking for extension and remaining units for any occupants.