WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new COVID-19 cases and two more workplace outbreaks on Friday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,507 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,075 people who have recovered.

There are now seven workplace outbreaks in the region.The new outbreaks are at a finance and insurance workplace in Leamington and an agricultural facility in Leamington.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

22 are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are community acquired

3 cases are travel related

2 cases are healthcare workers

2 cases are agri-farm workers

16 are under investigation

There are 354 active cases. WECHU says 14 people are in the hospital and two are in the ICU.

“I know I sound like a broken record, but I still want to remind everyone that we are in the middle of a pandemic,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.The most recent per cent positivity rate is close to four per cent.

Ahmed says acquisition source is distributed between household contacts, close contacts and outbreaks.

“Right now we are dealing with cases that are spread across many sectors,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says he expects the province to announce later today if the region will move from ‘Orange-Restrict’ to the more restricted ‘Red-Control’ level of Ontario’s shutdown framework.

More coming.