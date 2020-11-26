WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed another person has died related to COVID-19 in the region.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the person who died was a Windsor man in his 60s and a member of the community. She says the health unit became aware of the case last week and he was in hospital.

WECHU reported 33 new cases of the virus on Thursday and two new workplace outbreaks.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

14 are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are community acquired

4 cases are healthcare workers – two work in Michigan and two work in Windsor-Essex

1 case is travel related

10 are under investigation

There are 336 active cases. WECHU says 16 people are in the hospital and four are in the ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,456 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,042 people who have recovered.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is now 78. Fifty-four deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Outbreaks

WECHU declared two new workplace outbreaks Thursday at a healthcare and social assistance facility in Lakeshore and at a manufacturing company in Windsor.

There are also outbreaks in workplaces at two agricultural facilities and a place of worship in Leamington.

The health unit has previously declared several other outbreaks, including community outbreaks at Riverplace Residence and Victoria Manor.

There are two schools experiencing outbreaks. WECHU declared outbreaks at W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School and Frank W. Begley Elementary School in Windsor. Both school communities have been dismissed and the schools are closed.

WECHU said Wednesday the cases at Begley have increased to 43 confirmed cases – 35 students and eight staff members.

There are five outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Riverside Place has 17 residents and two staff members who have tested positive.

Iller Lodge in Essex has 18 residents and three staff members with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has five residents and four staff members who have tested positive.

Berkshire Care Centre also has two staff cases.

Leamington Mennonite Home has one staff member case.