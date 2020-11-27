WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents and business owners are waiting to hear if the region will be moving into a more restricted category in the province’s COVID-19 shutdown framework.

The region is in the ‘Orange-Restrict’ tier of the Ontario’s five-level system. Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said based on the weekly statistics, the region could be heading towards the ‘Red-Control’ zone.

There have been a total of 166 new COVID-19 infections in Windsor-Essex between Monday and Thursday. The province also looks at other indicators, like per cent positivity and case doubling rate.

Many small business owners are hoping the government will ‘give orange a chance’ before making a change.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at 1 p.m. on Friday. CTVNewsWindsor.ca will carry the news conference live.

The five categories the province revealed on Nov. 3 are Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Grey-Lockdown. Toronto and Peel moved into lockdown last week.

Chatham-Kent is currently in the yellow level, but local health officials said they could actually be moving the other direction – back into green.

The last two times the province changed the region’s COVID colour code, Ford announced it on a Friday, and the measures took effect the following Monday.

With files from CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske.