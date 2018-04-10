Two more local grocers join the list of Ontario stores selling beer and cider
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 1:14PM EDT
The Zehrs store on Malden Road in LaSalle and the Walmart on St. Clair Street in Chatham are stalking the shelves with beer and cider.
The list is now up to 350 locations across the province.
The additional 87 grocery stores across Ontario can sell beer and cider starting Tuesday.
The province says every new location creates opportunities for small beer and cider producers.